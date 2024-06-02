Players on the Stage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As painful and fearful as these times, indeed, are I have been the subject of great works of God around about me. Even in times such as these how can I forget those great works? Would I not be as those great unfaithful hordes who rail against me and my ilk—even including those among them who claim, but do not demonstrate, Christ?
I am martus for truth—not for your personal preferences. I stand with Christ.
#PlayersOnTheStage, #FearfulTimes, #IStandWithChrist