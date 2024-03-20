BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter Navarro & Michigan Election Crusader Arrested. Who’s Next?
70 views • 03/20/2024

Former high-ranking Trump White House aide Peter Navarro is the first former official of any presidential administration sent to prison on contempt of Congress charges. It’s probably no coincidence that he’s been vocal about the stolen 2020 election and, as director of the White House Office for Trade & Manufacturing Policy under Trump, he was a major player in the tariffs leveled against China. But Navarro isn’t the only target of the Deep State. They’re also arresting those digging up evidence of the 2020 stolen election.


Also in this episode:


@ 13:23 | The Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a case with massive implications for free speech;


@ 33:23 | Wisconsin state Representative Ty Bodden discusses what’s happening on the election and redistricting fronts in one of the most politically significant states.


RELATED


Watch Professor David Clements on Unrigging U.S. Elections: https://thenewamerican.com/video/professor-david-clements-on-unrigging-u-s-elections/


Read America’s Political Prisoners: One J6er’s Story: https://thenewamerican.com/print/americas-political-prisoners-one-j6ers-story/


Get involved in restoring U.S. elections. Start HERE: https://jbs.org/alert/restore-federal-election-integrity/

trumpwhite housepeter navarroelectionsmichigan
