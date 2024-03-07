BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Border Collie Who Gets Hype When She Smells THIS I Before & After Ep 96
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
40 views • 03/07/2024

Kritter Klub


March 6, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


This Border Collie Ddoksoon is obsessed with the smoke. But she's only reacting to the smoke that is formed from the fire. The owner is worried that it's not good for her health. Would Ddoksoon be able to stop being obsessed with the harmful smoke?


 More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


#Kritterklub #funnydog #bordercollie


오늘의 일기 - 어흥 까만 큰 고양이 (2022 Tiger) : 뽕짝뽕짝 귀여운 음악, 브이로그 음악

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEJ4a...


Music provided by 브금대통령

Track : 알쏭달쏭 - https://youtu.be/Q_F3O2h0xrg


Music provided by 브금대통령

Track : Keep The Tension - https://youtu.be/YRQhxG1O8-8


Music provided by 브금대통령

Track : 비몽사몽 - https://youtu.be/G96mWtjmbck


Music by 브금대통령

Track : Confusing Road - https://youtu.be/ydPppyQQdPc


Music by 브금대통령

Track : 웃기고있네 - https://youtu.be/aY7VLF71pNM


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQokUhFU-hw

smokefirebeforeafterdochypesmellsborder colliekritter klub
