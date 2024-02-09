Cruz: Biden Ban On New LNG Export Projects Is "Huge Middle Finger" To Texas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz says that Joe Biden's ban on new natural gas export projects is a "huge middle finger" to Texas for attempting to close its border to illegal immigration. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
