❗️Painful to watch children are among the victims of artillery shelling in Gaza

Gaza’s Al-Sabra neighborhood footage from m.saed.gaza.

GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES

▪️ Israel killed at least 26 people in Gaza as Hamas approved ceasefire proposal

▪️ 10 killed in Israeli strikes near the city of Deir el-Balah

▪️ The death toll from an Israeli attack on a tent housing displaced people in Khan Younis soared to eight

▪️ Israeli forces shot and killed two people seeking aid near a distribution site in southern Gaza

▪️ Israeli aircraft and artillery carried out intense shelling of the Zeitoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City