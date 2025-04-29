The Tax & Money Show Episode 59 with Kevin J Johnston - ESCAPE QUEBEC!

The Tax and Money Show is Canada’s most explosive financial program, and in **Episode 59: Escape Quebec! **, Kevin J. Johnston once again proves why he is the nation’s number one income tax and corporate tax expert. With decades of experience, Kevin exposes how Quebec’s harsh language laws and double taxation system are driving businesses into the ground. He breaks down why doing business in Quebec is financially suffocating—and why no one should stay trapped there if they don’t have to.





TO GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF QUEBEC, BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





Tonight's episode goes deep into how the province of Quebec imposes its own separate tax bureaucracy, creating double the paperwork, double the costs, and double the penalties for entrepreneurs. Kevin lays out the facts clearly and gives viewers the full picture of how language rules and political interference hurt innovation, small business, and corporate growth. If you're a Quebec resident, you're paying more and earning less—and Kevin has had enough.





The good news? Kevin J. Johnston has real, legal solutions that can be implemented fast. From corporate relocation to virtual address services, restructuring payroll, and reclassifying residency, tonight’s episode reveals the tools Quebecers need to protect their wealth and expand beyond the province's borders. If you want to pay less tax and make more profit, Kevin’s step-by-step strategy will show you how to move smart and stay secure.





Kevin J. Johnston has helped thousands of Canadians wipe out tax debt, reduce government interference, and reclaim their income—and now it's Quebec’s turn. Whether you run a startup or a major corporation, this episode will arm you with the insights the government hopes you never hear. Say goodbye to CRA threats, Revenu Québec headaches, and language law roadblocks—because with Kevin, you don’t just survive, you thrive.





