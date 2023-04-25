Where is Tucker...Mystery Craft Taped...Senator Bill 884, ID for All!...China's Artificial Sun

Doomsday” Explosion Turns Day Into Nighthttps://signsofthelastdays.org/doomsday-explosion-turns-day-into-night/

NEWSOM SENDING NATIONAL GUARD TO SAN FRANCISCO

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84580/newsom-sending-national-guard-to-san.html

SENATORS INTRODUCE BILL TO CREATE DIGITAL IDENTITY FOR ALL AMERICANS

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84579/senators-introduce-bill-to-create-digital-identity-for.html

Warning signs in the sky

https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/warning-signs-in-the-sky-havent-been

MEDIA SHAKEUP: Tucker gone from Fox

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/media-shakeup-tucker-gone-from-fox-and-lemon-axed-from-cnn/

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/breaking-tucker-out-at-fox/

(WATCH) Mystery craft soars past model’s plane at 20,000 ft

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/watch-mystery-craft-soars-past-models-plane-at-20000-ft-in-what-is-being-deemed-as-best-ufo-footage-ever-captured/

According to the globalists, we are one crop failure away from ‘food system meltdown’

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-04-23-crop-failure-food-system-meltdown.html

China just ran an ‘artificial sun’ for 403 seconds

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/china-just-ran-an-artificial-sun-for-403-seconds-almost-four-times-the-previous-world-record/