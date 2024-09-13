Nick Fuentes talks about Downtown Chicago being absolutely destroyed by Black Crime.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) talks about Downtown Chicago being absolutely destroyed by Black Crime. Every night there's car theft, car jackings, shootings & gang violence.
Nick also says Trump should go down there, talk about it & call out the Mayor for allowing it to happen.
