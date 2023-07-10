Quo Vadis





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for July 7, 2023.





Beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity:





I AM SENT TO BRING THE WORD WHICH IS THE DIVINE WILL.





They received a blessing on the land so that they would take care of it and make it produce; instead, they have created destruction and chaos.





They have used wisdom to create destruction in a mad rush to take over the Earth.





EVEN IF CHAOS ADVANCES AND THEY DECIDE TO EXTERMINATE THE PEOPLE OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST, NO HUMAN CREATURE HAS THE AUTHORITY TO OWN WHAT IS DIVINE PROPERTY.





They received the Earth so that they would take care of it and feed on its fruit and at the same time beautify it, but disobedience has caused great contradictions due to human ambition.





The earth is sinking in several countries and the human creature will continue to face these attacks.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





EUROPE WILL CHANGE!





From France the fire of destruction caused by the violence that the Devil has grafted on human creatures has started.





The invasions spread with great concealment hiding the real reason. France falls into the hands of those he welcomed.





Spain will be prey to the same violence.





Barcelona suffers ad nauseam, engulfed in flames by creatures that destroy it. Spain trembles at the hatred of those who attack it from within.





Italy suffers in the same way; with great fury she is attacked.





Italy is invaded by those who deny Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, maintaining their slogan of erasing all visible traces of the Will of God.





Pray children, pray, a Heavenly Body approaches the earth.





Pray children, pray, America suffers from the events in Europe.





Pray children, pray, the war does not vanish, it is closer to you.





Pray children, pray, humanity draws out of itself the lowest it possesses.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Exalt your faith and continue to worship the "King of kings and Lord of lords", be firm in your faith and be upright in your work and actions.





KEEP IN MIND THAT THE ANGEL OF PEACE IS NOT AN ANGEL OF THE Heavenly COURT, HE IS A CHOSEN CREATURE, INSTRUCTED, SENT, WITH WORDS OF PEACE THAT WILL COME OUT OF HIS MOUTH, WITH WISDOM AND WITH SPIRITUAL POWER TO FACE THE ANTICHRIST .





They will recognize him because he is love and his presentation will be after that of the Antichrist so as not to be confused.





The Fathers House does not leave his People alone, for this reason the Envoy or Angel of Peace is a creature that works and acts completely in the Will of God.





Do not fear him, fear the Antichrist and fear losing your soul.





MY Heavenly LEGIONS ARE ATTENTIVE TO THE DEFENSE OF HUMAN CREATURES, EVEN THOUGH YOU MUST DO YOUR PART.





Our Queen and Mother appears before humanity, how many will venerate her?





Our Queen and Mother is present in the Basilicas of the world and in those humble hidden chapels where human creatures, with humility, fully adore the "King of kings and Lord of lords. "





With My Sword held high, I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





I receive a call full of love and the prevention of Saint Michael the Archangel. Heaven is showered with blessings at a time when the flames of human violence are present causing chaos and forming a smoke screen; while the rumors of a world war cease to be rumors and take humanity by surprise.





Brothers, this violence that we see in France extends throughout Europe and America is not exempt from it.





Deleting any sign that reminds Christ is one of the slogans; That is the reason from within some European countries: remove the Catholic religion, erase it and impose a new belief.





Brothers, for this reason faith is essential for those of us who adore Christ "in spirit and in truth. "





The Envoy from above cannot be confused with the Antichrist. For this reason, faith must also be strengthened with the knowledge of Sacred Scripture, the true Magisterium of the Church and the daily events that interfere with the salvation of the human creature.





Amen.





