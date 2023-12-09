Abandoned in Hell for Eternity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To those who’s name is blotted out of “The Book of Life” they have three events that will happen to them
First; At the moment of death a squadron of demonic beings will be there to greet them and escort them to The Gates of Hell. Minimum of 1000 years.
Second; they will be escorted to the Great White Thron Judgement where they will be found guilty of rejection Jesus Christ and His Blood atonement.
Mar 9:47 And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye, than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire:
Mar 9:48 Where their worm dies not, and the fire is not quenched. It also says You will be forgotten; your cries will go unheard for all of eternity.
Can you imagine that, to be forgotten, no one ever throughout all of eternity will never give you a thought, you are forgotten forever with no remedy.
However, until you take your last breath you still have a chance to avoid all of that, repent.