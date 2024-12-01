BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALANDRA MARKMAN ~ (PART 3) "Time Travel, Parallel Worlds, Atlantis, Inner Earth" [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
285 followers
1
42 views • 6 months ago

If you thought PART 1 & 2 was WILD - then brace yourself for PART 3 !!!

This is PART 3 with ALANDRA MARKMAN !!!

“Time Travel, Parallel Worlds, Atlantis - Moon & Mars Life & Inner Earth Civilisations”

A Must Watch!


This is shocking story of former Satanic Ritual Abuse survivor & Mind Control victim, ALANDRA MARKMAN, who is an Illuminati bloodline, sexually abused, Project Monarch slave and breeder for the cult behind the New World Order.

He was born into a multi-generational satanic family of blood-ties to European royalty and went through massive mind control programming since even before childbirth.


Also a former Montauk Project survivor and Time Traveler, on another timeline.........


This story is controversial, eye-opening and extreme, and this is PART 3, of this 3-Part series featuring Alandra Markman´s fascinating conversation with AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.


We recommend that watch Part 1 and Part 2 before watching this episode!



ALANDRA MARKMAN WEBSITES:

https://www.alandramarkman.com

http://www.antareanjourneys.com

www.poetryuponrequest.com

Email: [email protected]



Keywords
archonsritual abusejins
