BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Omega Times February 2024 Crusade - United City Church - Friday Night - Dylan Oakley
Omega Times
Omega Times
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 03/03/2024

Omega Times February Seminar - United City Church - Ormeau

Dylan is a registered teacher of 24 years, with tutoring experience at tertiary level.

In 2021, he was barred from the classroom under the Queensland government’s unconscionable Covid ‘vaccine’ mandates. Since that time Dylan has become increasingly recognised in Australia, and internationally, as a courageous voice for truth, righteousness, and justice.

Dylan speaks with clarity and conviction at protests, freedom rallies, community events, and in churches. His preaching in churches and on the street is bearing fruit and has a large international following, as do his interviews with independent and mainstream media.

Through his evangelistic ministry, Freedom Has A Voice, Dylan is committed to seeing revival of the churches and another great awakening of humanity. Dylan believes the authentic church worldwide must embrace her responsibility to be a prophetic voice to government and a moral compass to society.

Keywords
jesus christtimesomegaseminaromegatimessecondcomingfreedomhasavoicedylanoakleyunited city church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy