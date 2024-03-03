Omega Times February 2024 Crusade - United City Church - Friday Night - Dylan Oakley

Omega Times February Seminar - United City Church - Ormeau

Dylan is a registered teacher of 24 years, with tutoring experience at tertiary level.

In 2021, he was barred from the classroom under the Queensland government’s unconscionable Covid ‘vaccine’ mandates. Since that time Dylan has become increasingly recognised in Australia, and internationally, as a courageous voice for truth, righteousness, and justice.

Dylan speaks with clarity and conviction at protests, freedom rallies, community events, and in churches. His preaching in churches and on the street is bearing fruit and has a large international following, as do his interviews with independent and mainstream media.

Through his evangelistic ministry, Freedom Has A Voice, Dylan is committed to seeing revival of the churches and another great awakening of humanity. Dylan believes the authentic church worldwide must embrace her responsibility to be a prophetic voice to government and a moral compass to society.