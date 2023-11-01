REP. COMER WITH THE LATEST ON THE BIDEN FAMILY PROBES

The National Archives has now located 82-thousand pages of emails that then-Vice President Biden sent or received. After missing the deadline to turn over all requested documents – a FOIA request was submitted for the remaining pages. Within the report – it was confirmed that Biden did use three private pseudonym accounts. The use of private emails for official business by government officials is discouraged under the law. The National Archives says they are processing the documents for the purpose of distributing portions monthly.





