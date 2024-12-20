BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Don't Follow The Leader (2024 original metal song, audio only with images)
Six Gun Cross
Six Gun Cross
49 views • 6 months ago

I'm not completely happy with the solos, but overall, I think its okay.  I just like writing songs from time to time.  I'm not trying to "make it".  I have no desire to sell my soul.

 

Lyrics:

He brings truth with lie

Then you'll fall in line

He'll lead you to the pit

You'll smile and jump in

 

Don't Follow The Leader

Don't Follow The Leader

 

Jesus is the truth

You had free will to choose

You leader shakes the enemy's hand

The hour glass is out of sand

 

Don't Follow The Leader

Don't Follow The Leader

 

Jesus, Save Me, Jesus....   From them.

 

Don't Follow The Leader

No, no, no, no

Don't Follow The Leader

