Don't Follow The Leader (2024 original metal song, audio only with images)

I'm not completely happy with the solos, but overall, I think its okay. I just like writing songs from time to time. I'm not trying to "make it". I have no desire to sell my soul.
Lyrics:
He brings truth with lie
Then you'll fall in line
He'll lead you to the pit
You'll smile and jump in
Don't Follow The Leader
Don't Follow The Leader
Jesus is the truth
You had free will to choose
You leader shakes the enemy's hand
The hour glass is out of sand
Don't Follow The Leader
Don't Follow The Leader
Jesus, Save Me, Jesus.... From them.
Don't Follow The Leader
No, no, no, no
Don't Follow The Leader