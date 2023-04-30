BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Canary in the Coal Mine: Tucker Carlson
True Info Mike
True Info Mike
61 views • 04/30/2023

The Corrupt politicians and the dying out of date liberal media will lie big time about Tucker Carlson being let go from Fox news... We The People have stand together or we will all fall!


DML comments on Tucker being ripped from Fox News:

https://rumble.com/v2k8yn0-dml-comments-on-tucker-being-ripped-from-fox-news.html


Learn the Secrets why Tucker was Fired: Alex Jones Reports: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=644844d26eb0377d414f993d


True Info Mike Fulmer

fox newstucker carlsontermination
