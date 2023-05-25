BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Target Stores Promote Transgender Satanism and Murder of Conservatives and Most People do NOTHING!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 05/25/2023

RealNewsChannel.com


We The People keep looking for the "White Knight" to save us from Evil, but the truth is, its not a one person job. The extent of the corruption in our nation is so bad and so extensive that it will take ALL OF US TO STOP IT! So you might ask Where are the "White Hats"? Where are the Heros? The Answer is FIND A MIRROR! WE ARE! Its time to get of the bench and get in the game.


For our first video; Kaylee Campbell Layton (https://twitter.com/thekayleec) joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down her efforts to expose Target's child grooming campaign. Next Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the backlash to the corporate sponsored grooming campaigns under fire for targeting children. Then Alex Jones covers the Satanic and cultish murder promoting clothing and accessories that are being marketed to young kids at Target stores nation wide. And Finally in the Extended Report Learn about The Affirmation Generation Movie, a Mind Blowing Documentary the EVERYONE MUST SEE! And Even more Breaking News.


Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/target-stores-promote-transgender-satanism-and-murder-of-conservatives-and-most-people-do-nothing/


Source Links;

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=646ea6c5cd5dd776788a75a0

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=646ea025cd5dd77678895390

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=646d89dbcd5dd7767885f74f


Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks


MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:

"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."

https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/


Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/


Trump Responds To Joe Biden Starting War With Russia, Big Tech is Listening to Almost All Your Conversations https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=63e69b9e3527cd2ea2637355


This is why you need 4freedommobile First month of Digital Nomad for $9.99 Use coupon code:

"PrivateTalk2023" https://www.4freedommobile.com/


GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7


ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/


SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/


Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/


FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/u/RealNewsChannel

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?realnewschannel/

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Keywords
transgendertargettarget stores promote transgender satanism and murder of conservatives and most people do nothing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy