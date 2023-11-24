Joe Biden publicly slammed by Democrat over inaction on Black 'reparations'

Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman has taken a public swipe at Joe Biden as he claims the US president is losing support among Black Americans for not doing enough on "reparations". During an interview on MSNBC's Alex Wagner Tonight, Bowman said young voters are "turning off" Biden as he's not discussing reparations and has issues with climate action and immigration reform. "People of color have been turned off for a while because of a lack of comprehensive immigration reform, if you’re talking about the Latino community, and no conversation at all about reparations, if you’re talking about the Black community." The 'Squad' Democrat contrasted the Biden administration's war expenditure with the lack of talk around reparations. "But we’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars every year on weapons in war, but we can’t even have a conversation about reparations? Those are the things that are happening right now." The New York representative's scathing remarks come amid lagging poll numbers for President Biden, including an NBC poll that, in a historic first, positions his GOP rival Donald Trump as the more favoured president.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



