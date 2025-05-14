© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘There will be no situation where we stop the war’: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli Army planning to enter Gaza ‘with full force’ in the coming days.
Adding:
Israeli MP: Men who dodge IDF service should lose voting rights and benefits
Sharon Nir’s remarks follow the AG’s call to draft all eligible men, including ultra-Orthodox Jews