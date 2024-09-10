Medical Freedom Is Possible Today!

Twila Brase is president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), a national patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market, non-profit policy organization launched in 1998 to protect patient and doctor freedom. She is author of the eight-time award-winning book Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records (Beaver’s Pond Press, 2018), which is now in its third printing. www.BigBrotherInTheExamRoom.com.

Twila’s efforts led to a temporary national law requiring parental consent for research using newborn DNA and a national campaign exposing HIPAA as a data-sharing rule. She is the founder of an online nationwide directory of direct-pay practices known as The Wedge of Health Freedom® (JoinTheWedge.com). She also launched the Patient Toolbox (PatientToolbox.org), an easy-to-use tool to help patients understand their options in coercive situations and to maintain control over their treatment decisions. During the Covid crisis, she initiated CCHF’s Face Freedom campaign (FaceFreedom.org) and a “Don’t Be Bullied” billboard campaign (RealRisks.org) to stop mask and vaccination mandates. Her campaign to separate Medicare enrollment from citizen access to their rightful Social Security benefits was supported by more than 44 free-market organizations nationwide. This request was successfully included in President Trump’s Medicare Executive Order signed on Oct. 3, 2019.

Twila’s “Health Freedom Minute” is heard on weekdays by more than 5 million listeners on approximately 870 radio stations in 47 states. She provides testimony at state legislatures, meets with members of Congress and health care policymakers, conducts original research, speaks around the country, and has been featured or quoted by CNN, Forbes, Fox News, Fox Business, Nature, NBC Today, Politico, Science, THE HILL, The Epoch Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.

In 2021, Twila authored CCHF’s “COVID-19 Quick Reference Guide” (bit.ly/CCHFguide) which was published online in December 2020 and updated January 2023. The guide, downloaded over 140,000 times on CCHF’s website alone, includes a Quick-Action Summary and instructions for an Early Treatment Kit.

Modern Healthcare named Twila #75 on their 2009 “100 Most Powerful People in Healthcare” list. In 2020, Minnesota Physician included her in their list of “100 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders.” In 2019, Twila was selected as one of 18 leaders to participate in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Quality Summit, which met three times in Washington, D.C. Their discussions were used to provide President Trump with a roadmap for restructuring federal quality measurement programs.

Since 2017, her efforts have stopped the Unique Patient ID each year. In 2022, she testified before the Wyoming legislature, and in 2023, her work led to the passage of the nation’s strongest genetic privacy law.

