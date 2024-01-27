You Will Worship AI As Your Government - Carl Jung

Carl Jung shares with us in his insights into science and how it tells us "facts" but not necessarily "truths" about our world. This helps us realize our limitations, including the idea that we should not use or worship AI as a means for control, despite how many people may look up to it for advice, or how viewing the world only through the lens of "science" can be problematic.

