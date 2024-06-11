BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel's OP to Free Hostages at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, carried out by members YAMAM special forces
Footage of the operation to free hostages 3 days ago in the Gaza Strip, carried out by members of the YAMAM special forces unit with attached Shin Bet operatives.

The video captured the moment of the release of Russian citizen Andrei Kozlov, who worked as a security guard at a music festival.

Hostages were Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv, all of whom were taken on October 7 from the Nova music festival.

During the operation, YAMAM employee Arnon Zmora received severe gunshot wounds.

They were dressed in military uniforms like resistance fighters, carrying helmets and wearing signs of the [Hamas] resistance, giving the impression to people that they were resistance fighters.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
