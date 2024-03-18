BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk Educates Don Lemon on Illegal Immigrants, Census & the Electoral College
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
66 views • 03/18/2024

Elon Musk Educates Don Lemon on Illegal Immigrants, Census, and the Electoral College


LEMON: "You claim that Democrats and Biden are opening the border to gain more votes, but undocumented immigrants cannot vote in Federal Elections, so how is that possible?"


MUSK: "If you look at the apportionment with and without illegals, I believe... there would be a net loss for blue states of approximately 20 seats in the House. This also applies to electing the president because the electoral college votes are also done by apportionment the same way that House seats are done."


LEMON: "But the reason the electoral college is in place is to balance that so that doesn't happen. So what you're saying about it is the exact opposite of the reason why the electoral college is there."


MUSK: "My understanding is that Democrats would lose approximately 20 seats in the House if illegals were not counted in the census, and that's also 20 less electoral votes for President. So illegals absolutely do affect who controls the House and who controls the presidency."


https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1769772429239550086?s=20

Keywords
elon muskdon lemon interviewx platform
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy