Elon Musk Educates Don Lemon on Illegal Immigrants, Census & the Electoral College

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Elon Musk Educates Don Lemon on Illegal Immigrants, Census, and the Electoral College
LEMON: "You claim that Democrats and Biden are opening the border to gain more votes, but undocumented immigrants cannot vote in Federal Elections, so how is that possible?"
MUSK: "If you look at the apportionment with and without illegals, I believe... there would be a net loss for blue states of approximately 20 seats in the House. This also applies to electing the president because the electoral college votes are also done by apportionment the same way that House seats are done."
LEMON: "But the reason the electoral college is in place is to balance that so that doesn't happen. So what you're saying about it is the exact opposite of the reason why the electoral college is there."
MUSK: "My understanding is that Democrats would lose approximately 20 seats in the House if illegals were not counted in the census, and that's also 20 less electoral votes for President. So illegals absolutely do affect who controls the House and who controls the presidency."
https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1769772429239550086?s=20