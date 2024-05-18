🚩The STOP ZUCKERBUCKS BILL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Here's The Rub': Tenney Breaks Down Spending Of $419 Million From Zuckerberg For Pandemic Election. During a House Ways and Means Committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) spoke about money donated from Zuckerberg to support the election during the pandemic.