© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine Signals Readiness for Talks in Istanbul Next Week — Zelensky Office
Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, stated that Ukraine is prepared to participate in another round of negotiations but emphasized the need for "constructive discussion" — meaning Kiev is awaiting a formal Russian proposal before proceeding.
🐻 You can see in the video how Zelensky’s pimp tried to mimic Lavrov’s speech from yesterday, but failed miserably—he’s a washed-up producer with a drug habit, not a Sigma-level diplomat.
"Lavrov - 'Thanks, but we've already tried that' video: https://www.brighteon.com/92c93c2d-c65a-4e20-8138-8989b3afdf0b
Adding, from Maria Zakharova about the next talks:
Key Points from Maria Zakharova on Upcoming Russia–Ukraine Talks in Istanbul:
➡️No third-party mediation—Turkish or otherwise—is involved in the negotiations.
➡️The Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on June 2 with a ceasefire memorandum and additional proposals.
➡️Russia noted Kellogg’s comment about U.S., U.K., German, and French officials also visiting Istanbul on that date.
➡️Moscow sees no link between its direct talks with Ukraine and the presence of Western representatives.