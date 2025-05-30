BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine Signals Readiness for Talks in Istanbul Next Week - Zelensky Office - mimicking Lavrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Ukraine Signals Readiness for Talks in Istanbul Next Week — Zelensky Office

Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, stated that Ukraine is prepared to participate in another round of negotiations but emphasized the need for "constructive discussion" — meaning Kiev is awaiting a formal Russian proposal before proceeding.

🐻 You can see in the video how Zelensky’s pimp tried to mimic Lavrov’s speech from yesterday, but failed miserably—he’s a washed-up producer with a drug habit, not a Sigma-level diplomat.

"Lavrov - 'Thanks, but we've already tried that' video: https://www.brighteon.com/92c93c2d-c65a-4e20-8138-8989b3afdf0b

Adding, from Maria Zakharova about the next talks: 

Key Points from Maria Zakharova on Upcoming Russia–Ukraine Talks in Istanbul:

➡️No third-party mediation—Turkish or otherwise—is involved in the negotiations.

➡️The Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on June 2 with a ceasefire memorandum and additional proposals.

➡️Russia noted Kellogg’s comment about U.S., U.K., German, and French officials also visiting Istanbul on that date.

➡️Moscow sees no link between its direct talks with Ukraine and the presence of Western representatives.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
