Brighteon Broadcast News, July 17, 2024 – More ANOMALIES surface about shooting: Second shooter – INSIDE JOB – Crooks PATSY

- Inclusivity in the MAGA movement, embracing diverse religions and ethnicities. (0:00)

- Embracing former leftists who are recently red-pilled. (9:47)

- Assassination attempt on President #Trump, Secret Service COMPLICITY. (13:35)

- More details emerge about attempted assassination of Trump. (29:51)

- Trump's skeptical vaccine stance revealed in private phone call with RFK Jr. (47:41)

- Why the US dollar will collapse regardless of who's in the White House. (53:30)

- Decline of US global economic power is already baked in and cannot be reversed. (1:02:35)

- Why next assassination attempts against Trump may escalate to area effect weapons. (1:10:36)

- Conversation with Sebastian Gorka: Secret Service incompetence and cultural rot. (1:28:27)

- Military leadership and border security. (1:44:41)

- Immigration enforcement and civil rights. (1:49:03)

- Election integrity and voter suppression. (1:53:43)





