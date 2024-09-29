BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UN Building Beast System
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
45 views • 7 months ago

On the exact date of the fall equinox, the witches' thanksgiving, the UN approved their dreaded "Pact With The Future" to control the world via fiat decree. This is the biggest story of the year so far.

The UN started as a Luciferian organization.

It is becoming Nimrod's modern day Babylon. It is described in Revelation 17-18. It curses everyone on the planet, especially Jews in Israel.

The age old plans of satanists, like Alice Bailey, are becoming real!

We are watching world leaders take control over the planet to enslave us and it's biblical. Let's examine Bible verses and prophecies related to this decree.

unbible prophecyrevelationend of dayspact for the future
