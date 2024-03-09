Biden said it AGAIN : "If you fly over in a helicopter, those places with good roofs, they didn't burn."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He said it again (in reference to the Texas wildfires):
"If you fly over in a helicopter, those places with good roofs, they didn't burn."
What exactly does he mean by "good roofs", and how would a certain roof type stop a house from burning to the ground?
Or is he talking about something else altogether?
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia