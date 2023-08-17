© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York Real Estate Veteran Says That YOU - As The Buyer Or Seller - Are The One In Charge!!
Meet CHRIS BERGER - A licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com
In this video Chris Berger - Real Estate Agent in NY & FL - Tells You The RIGHT Way To Keeping Your Property Compliant When Selling From A 20 Year NY Real Estate Agent
Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.
Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!
Contact
Chris at: [email protected]
https://bergerpoints.com