BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1913 The US Govt Became Communist Under The IRS, Woodrow Wilson, Chief Advisor Edward Mandell House
America at War
America at War
149 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 3 months ago

This is a few short videos that everyone should watch, and then take action freeing themselves from the largest FRAUD in the history of MAN!


TKC freedom education on YouTube has a lot of these videos, explaining exactly how you were enslaved by a CORPORATION under their #Criminal "Maritime Admiralty Law" scheme.


The entire concept of "Government" is simply COVERT #SLAVERY!

And like it or not, You ARE a Slave!


I hope that all of you will also subscribe to the "Justinian Deception" on YouTube and watch all of his videos! FREEDOM requires your participation folks!


TKC freedom education

https://www.youtube.com/@TKCfreedomeducation-gd3lo


Justinian Deception

https://www.youtube.com/@JustinianDeception


You CAN free yourself!

But not from your couch, and NOT by "complying" with criminals!

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy