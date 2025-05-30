Want-To-Be- TV Thief

This Next is on Monday, May 26th at 10:20 PM With Traffic Moving Normally. This Young Boy is Either Real Brave or Real Stupid... And I Know You Know My Thoughts on That!





He Wouldn't Have Gotten Very Far Even if I Hadn't Been Watching Real America's Voice on TV and Notice Him On The Security Cameras.





He Was Attempting to Steal One of My Two TV's That I Have Out on My Porch... But I Have Learned Living Here That EVERYTHING Needs Cabled or Chained Down Well.