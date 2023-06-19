Tom Renz | Fighting Racism and the Culture War in America

Today is #Juneteenth and I know there’s some people out there that view it as a Joe Biden crap #CRT holiday, but I don’t agree. I’m of the belief that we should recognize and celebrate our history. It's integral that we understand where we’ve come from and learn from our past. The bottom line is slavery is a horrible chapter in American history, and celebrating its abolition is a good thing. Dr. Martin Luther King’s, “I Have a Dream” speech is my favorite historic speech of all time. Dr. King talks about American history and the Emancipation Proclamation, and how long after the slaves were freed, people of color were still treated as lesser in our society. A black man was not viewed as equal to a white man, and those who lived through the civil rights movement know all too well the evils of segregation and the racism that was still occuring at that time. Every man and woman, regardless of their race, must have equal opportunity in a free society. #MLK #IHaveADream #Racism #Freedom #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Unity

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





