Del Bigtree The HighWire EPISODE 355: UNREDACTED
Service members confront Military Leadership with the Declaration of Military Accountability; Jefferey Jaxen shares highlights and lowlights from the World Economic Forum in Davos, US Climate Lead John Kerry steps down, more from the front lines of the German Farmers Protests, and the W.H.O. introduces the next pandemic bug, Disease X; Unredacted data
from almost a million death certificates appear to reveal systemic fraud and a horrifying truth.
Guests; LTC (ret.) Brad Miller, John Beaudoin Sr.
