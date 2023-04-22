'This HAD to be done! I never knew it would be like this!' - Melissa K. Norris at Modern Homesteading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melissa K. Norris: "We're trimming our Scottish Highland cow's hooves this week! Since these cows are used to the rocky highlands of Scotland, they need extra attention when it comes to hoof care."
To read more on raising Scottish Highland cows, visit this blog post here: https://melissaknorris.com/scottish-highlander-cows/
Melissa K. Norris - Modern Homesteading (Ton's of great food preservation videos on this channel!): https://rumble.com/c/MelissaKNorris