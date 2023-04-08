X22 REPORT Ep. 3040a - The People Are Pushing Back Against The [CBDC], States Are Ready To Counter The [CB]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3040a - April 7, 2023
The People Are Pushing Back Against The [CBDC], States Are Ready To Counter The [CB]
The people are pushing back against Macron, they know what he did, he is using the people's money to bailout the bankers. The people are not going along with the [CBDC], in the end they will push back. The states are now pushing back and are ready to link digital currency to gold, game over.
