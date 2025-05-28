BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Victoria Mboko Shocks French Open 2025 with First Grand Slam Win! 🇨🇦🔥
40 views • 3 months ago

Victoria Mboko Shocks French Open 2025 with First Grand Slam Win! 🇨🇦🔥

http://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

Canadian tennis prodigy Victoria Mboko just stunned the tennis world at the 2025 French Open with her first-ever Grand Slam victory, defeating Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun in straight sets! 🎾🇨🇦


The 18-year-old from Toronto is on fire — 8 straight sets won on the red clay of Roland-Garros, massive serves, elite movement, and ice-cold composure. Inspired by Serena Williams and backed by her family, Mboko is proving she’s a star on the rise.


📅 Match: French Open 2025 – First Round

🎾 Result: Mboko def. Sun 6-1, 7-6(4)

📍Location: Roland-Garros, Paris


🔖 Hashtags:

#VictoriaMboko #FrenchOpen2025 #GrandSlam #TennisCanada #RolandGarros #TennisNews #WTA #SerenaInspired #NextGenTennis #CanadaProud

victoria mbokovictoria mboko tennisharriet dart vs victoria mbokovictori mbokovictoria mboko aoi ito
