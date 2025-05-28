Victoria Mboko Shocks French Open 2025 with First Grand Slam Win! 🇨🇦🔥

Canadian tennis prodigy Victoria Mboko just stunned the tennis world at the 2025 French Open with her first-ever Grand Slam victory, defeating Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun in straight sets! 🎾🇨🇦





The 18-year-old from Toronto is on fire — 8 straight sets won on the red clay of Roland-Garros, massive serves, elite movement, and ice-cold composure. Inspired by Serena Williams and backed by her family, Mboko is proving she’s a star on the rise.





📅 Match: French Open 2025 – First Round

🎾 Result: Mboko def. Sun 6-1, 7-6(4)

📍Location: Roland-Garros, Paris





