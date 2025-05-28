© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victoria Mboko Shocks French Open 2025 with First Grand Slam Win! 🇨🇦🔥
Canadian tennis prodigy Victoria Mboko just stunned the tennis world at the 2025 French Open with her first-ever Grand Slam victory, defeating Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun in straight sets! 🎾🇨🇦
The 18-year-old from Toronto is on fire — 8 straight sets won on the red clay of Roland-Garros, massive serves, elite movement, and ice-cold composure. Inspired by Serena Williams and backed by her family, Mboko is proving she’s a star on the rise.
📅 Match: French Open 2025 – First Round
🎾 Result: Mboko def. Sun 6-1, 7-6(4)
📍Location: Roland-Garros, Paris
#VictoriaMboko #FrenchOpen2025 #GrandSlam #TennisCanada #RolandGarros #TennisNews #WTA #SerenaInspired #NextGenTennis #CanadaProud