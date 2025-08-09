BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Should You Agree to Roadsides?
DUI Law Firm Denver
DUI Law Firm Denver
26 views • 1 month ago


Should you agree to roadsides? The short answer is no. It's very easy to fail the roadsides even if you're sober. In fact, NHTSA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, conducted some tests regarding the effectiveness of standard field sobriety tests, otherwise known as roadsides. What they found is that the possibility of the test being wrong is significant.


The results showed that approximately one in four people could be determined to be under the influence without having had a drop of alcohol. Getting a DUI is serious. Imagine if other serious things in your life had the possibility of a bad result one in four times. Would you do it? Would you get on an airplane that falls out of the sky one in four times?


Roadsides are voluntary, and in my opinion, there's no reason for you to give the police any more evidence than they already have against you.


If you've been charged with a DUI, don't go at it alone. Call us at the number listed below or the website. Thanks.


https://duilawfirmdenver.com/

303-404-7492

[email protected]


Keywords
dui attorneydui law firm denverdui lawyer
