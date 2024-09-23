BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Servants of God - Weekly Spirituality Video - Catholic Man Moment
11 views • 7 months ago

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - http://cmcsmen.net


Servants of God

"Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were hung round his neck and he were thrown into the sea. And if your hand causes you to sin, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life maimed than with two hands to go to hell, to the unquenchable fire. (Mk. 9:42-43)." https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/092924.cfm



In Sunday's Gospel reading from St. Mark 9:38-43, 45, 47-48, we are presented with two essential lessons that hold great significance for our daily lives. Firstly, the Gospel emphasizes our grave obligation to avoid causing scandal to our fellow-Christians and to any individual we encounter. This calls for a mindful approach in our actions and words, as we impact those around us. Secondly, we are reminded of the importance of being willing to sacrifice any earthly possession that may lead us into sin. This sacrifice, though challenging, highlights our commitment to spiritual growth and integrity. Let us reflect on these teachings and strive to embody them in our journey of faith as Catholic men.


godchicagospiritualityreligioncatholicservantfrank-j-casella
