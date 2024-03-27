Pets in Love





March 27, 2024





My Brain is About to Freeze! Poor Dog Tearfully Begged for Help





A dog with a neurological disease. ulcers on the body, unable to stand. Do you choose to heal it or throw it away?

The owner of this dog chose the second option: threw him out of the house in very bad condition.

They called this dog Arnie. Immediately after being rescued, Arnie was taken to the "world of life" station. The condition was quite bad, he was dumped on the cold snow and kept convulsing, his temperature was almost 40 degrees. There were many ulcers on his body, he was exhausted and had poor coordination, he could barely stand for 10 seconds, he walked unsteadily, and occasionally he would have seizures like he was having epilepsy.

The rescue team and doctors all tried to calm him down by stroking him, but he became even more scared. Every time someone's hand touched him, he fell back and tried to defend himself. It was heartbreaking to see that scene.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXDg_uQcUtU