The Secret to Success with God Part 3 Job - A Man of Faith
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
15 views • 11/26/2023

As a Christian, are you striving to please the Lord with your life? Job lived at the same time as Abraham 3,500 years ago, separated only by the Jordan River. There is no other man recorded in the Bible who suffered so greatly as Job because Satan used his entire arsenal in order to have him curse God.

Not much is known about Job but we do know he loved God and faithfully walked with Him and his life gave us a glimpse of what happens in the courthouse of heaven. Job was able to fend off blow after blow and stay true to God because of his deep love and faith in God and his salvation based upon the future Redeemer! No wonder that Job was one of the men that God preferred.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1280.pdf

RLJ-1280 -- MARCH 6, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

biblelovejesussalvationfaithreedemer
