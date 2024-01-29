Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kickoff is approaching
channel image
w₊w₊w＝？
31 Subscribers
152 views
Published a month ago

ヨルダンの米軍施設に無人機攻撃米兵3人死亡（2024年1月29日）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GmplrZukXY

米国と英国がイエメンで空爆を実施。

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1745598497380827315?s=03

NATO admiral Rob Bauer tells civilians "prepare for conflict"

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1748565156823461999

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXLZp8qXPuk

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

https://twitter.com/QTHESTORMM/status/1750446296740057217

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


※ https://www.brighteon.com/9fea466d-2403-4438-8774-dc7319cf249d



RUSSIA KICKS THE CAN !!!

【EAS】米国とロシアで同日終了【10月4日】

https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1709344103438454936

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1709627838431887364

https://twitter.com/DEFCONWSALERTS/status/1720496295981543798

https://twitter.com/EuropeanDudeBoy/status/1720507917567152198?s=20

＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


Keywords
warww3hwo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket