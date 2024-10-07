BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Right-of-Way Trust lesson #2 10/23/'21
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
25 views • 7 months ago

See how 'the Right-of-Way' will now, after Hurricane Helene, take effect thruout western North Carolina. The Corporation will be able to develop the lithium CLAIMS!

https://www.tiktok.com/@uncle_jerry_0/video/7422061443702426923?_r=1&_t=8qHtwNj6muE

Bonds are often issued backed by a Trust.

In the following case a claim was made on the entire US National Debt as the Priority and Preferential Creditors to fund the Indemnity Bond.

What the Indemnity Bond is for and how it was funded:

http://annavonreitz.com/overthetarget2.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/lettertoustrustees.pdf


In all of this Game Playing & legal word usage, the average public is totally lost as to what is happening! I have volunteered in an attempt to explain, in more common terms, The Bigger Picture via these videos I have posted over recent years on these social channels available to the public for their own educating if they so desire. It is up to you & your own merit to be self-governing/sovereign/self-responsible or NOT.


Ineffably, while I was recording & naming the next posted video, without my knowledge of this, a desert-fire was siding up to my location. The cover page photo is of a years earlier fire in another State, so as to protect my location to a degree. I will say, the location is west of Superior, Arizona, close to where the 1st ship appeared weeks before the Gathering the Masses witnessed on March 13, 1997. For those throughout that greater area who were outdoors & looking up that night 'The Phoenix Lights' was proof the media is totally controlled. Was this a replay of the 1917 Witnesses at Fatima? You decide.


When the Public stops voting for more bonds to be floated to build more roads to support the negative Birthright Right-of-way, then the numerous "Break-a-way Civilizations" [not contracted to the inner City of London GRID] will be able to legally present themself to the Public... more of us will then have access to these 'functional gravity ships'/UFOs.

Keywords
presidentdeep stateelitenwoelectionscyclecandidaterepresentativeworld economic forumklaus schwabbureaucratlucifariansregulation z
