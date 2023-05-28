THE CENKDOWN 🌊 OMGITSFL00D

⁣VfB was going to take the weekend off...like that could really ever happenHope you caught Fl00d wurking eet this weekendBumping this out in case any Empire State Stormers or other groups plan on having a presence at this event. Perhaps some others can assist a brother in tips or coordination.In any event be safe brother and know that so many of us stand with you.o/o/o/https://gab.com/OMGitsFLOOD/posts/110447492272735374JewBgone@Offthepigs3333h·Gay pride parade in my town next weekend.I am not in contact with any white brothers to stand with me while I reject degeneracy. It’s taking place on Long Island Ny . I’ve compiled a list of every church in ten miles it numbers about 40. I plan on calling to see if I can get someone to stand with me. I’m going mask off with a hand held cross to project an image of morality. I’m full 1488 here have been for years but now the barbarians are at the gate and I’m called to do more than flyer. This will be the first time I protest irl. I plan to stand center parade rout in front of a catholic church of gothic make to magnify the optics. If anyone has any nat soc contacts in Ny area or has any tips it will be extremely helpful thankyou so much everyone who stands up for their society and race. On my list I have a few mud churches I feel as tho we need to beat back the true enemy before separating races so if I reach out to any muds who hate this shit to I’m ok with them standing by my side.

