THE TWO-TIERED SYSTEM: Guilty Until Proven Democrat

In this video, Jeff Zink, a congressional candidate for AZ and father of Ryan Zink, discusses the charges faced by his son in relation to the events of January 6th. Jeff highlights the unjust treatment his son has received compared to others involved in similar situations. He shares a video showing his son peacefully protesting outside the Capitol building and supporting capitol law enforcement.





Jeff emphasizes the corruption within the Arizona political system and the urgent need for change. He discusses his background in sports medicine and his commitment to serving the people of Arizona's Congressional District 3. He expresses his determination to fight for justice and bring attention to the issues affecting his community and the country as a whole.





Jeff addresses the biased legal system, the hardships his son has endured, and the impact on his own campaign. He appeals for support to help cover Ryan's legal expenses and support other January 6th defendants. Jeff also encourages viewers to file bar complaints against corrupt prosecutors and judges involved in the cases.





Special Guest:

• Jeff Zink - Candidate for Arizona 3RD Congressional District





Website:

• https://jeffzink4uscongress.com/

• https://www.givesendgo.com/RyanZink





Social Media:

• Facebook: realJeffZink4Congress

• Telegram: realJeffZink4Congress

• Gettr: @realJeffZink

• LinkedIn: realJeffZink

• Instagram: realJeffZink

• Gab Social: @realJeffZink4Congress

• Twitter: @realJeffZink





