IRELAND IS BEING DESTROYED BY BLACKS
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
128 views • 04/04/2024

Ireland is allowing itself to be completely invaded and taken over by the worst human trash on the planet. Muhammad is now the number one name in South Ireland and also in the United Kingdom for newborn males. Why are we allowing this type of genetic code to take over once great and white countries? It is time for all of us to smarten up and understand that this is a full blown invasion designed to wipe out all white culture and the white race.

If all of you do not smart enough soon, you will be speaking Arabic or you will be dead! www.freedomreport.ca

youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast
