WILL AMERICA ACTUALLY HAVE ELECTIONS IN 2024 OR WILL THE DEMOCRATS CANCEL THEM?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WILL AMERICA CRASH & BURN BEFORE THE 2024 ELECTION?The Kevin J. Johnston Show
Special Guest: American Journalist APRIL LaJUNE
LIVE - Tuesday, July 25 - 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time
LIVE ON:
www.FreedomReport.ca
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
April LaJune joins us to talk about the Democrats shutting down all systems in America to protect the people and the country and how it affects Canada and Canadians.
SHARE SHARE SHARE!