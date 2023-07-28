BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WILL AMERICA ACTUALLY HAVE ELECTIONS IN 2024 OR WILL THE DEMOCRATS CANCEL THEM?
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 07/28/2023

WILL AMERICA CRASH & BURN BEFORE THE 2024 ELECTION?The Kevin J. Johnston Show

Special Guest: American Journalist APRIL LaJUNE


LIVE - Tuesday, July 25 - 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time


LIVE ON:


www.FreedomReport.ca

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston


April LaJune joins us to talk about the Democrats shutting down all systems in America to protect the people and the country and how it affects Canada and Canadians.


SHARE SHARE SHARE!

Keywords
democratselectionrepublicans2024kevinjjohnstonaprillajuneunitedstatesofamericaamericanjournalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy