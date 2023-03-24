BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Miles Guo warned us in December 2019 that the COVID-19 can be transmitted from person to person. He told us not to take COVID vaccines back in March 2020!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 03/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cdoksbcba

3/22/2023 Silk’s Interview with Ava: Miles Guo warned us in December 2019 that the COVID-19 can be transmitted from person to person. He told us not to take COVID vaccines back in March 2020! Miles Guo's intel comes from fellow fighters within the CCP system and is completely accurate! The origin of the COVID-19 will be revealed as long as the relationship between Fauci and Wang Yanyi is investigated and exposed!

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #COVID #COVIDvaccine #Fauci #WangYanyi


3/22/2023 Silk女士采访莘7女孩: 早在2019年12月份的时候郭文贵先生就发出警告说新冠病毒可以人传人，2020年3月份他告诉我们不要接种疫苗！郭先生的情报来自中共体制内的战友，绝对准确！只要查清福奇和王延轶的关系，就会追查到新冠病毒的起源！

#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #新冠病毒 #新冠疫苗 #福奇 #王延轶



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy