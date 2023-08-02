INVASION ALERT Chinese Biolab Raided In California DEADLY Viruses To Be Released Against Americans

Stew Peters Show





Aug 1, 2023





Deadly viruses and pathogens were likely to be used to create another pandemic.

Veteran investigative journalist Michael Yon is back with Stew to detail the disturbing report of a Chinese biolab found near Fresno, California as well as the massive invasion of Chinese nationals at the southern border.

As America becomes an open borders dumping ground for the criminal trash of the world, we’re going to see more and more cases of flagrant, organized criminal activity in this country.

Some towns will become the domain of the cartels.

Inner cities will be ruled by urban gangs and all over America, Chinese spies and gangsters will operate with greater and greater impunity.

We saw a glimpse of this future this week in China where the FBI and CDC just raided a massive underground secret Chinese biolab just outside Fresno, California.

This secret lab was filled with deadly infection agents, including E. coli, HIV, Hepatitis, and Malaria.

The lab was the property of an obscure, fly-by-night Chinese corporation called Prestige Labs, with fake addresses in both the U.S. and China.

The lab also had hundreds of mice in it, some already dead, being used for assorted biological experiments.

It is clear that America is under biological attack.

Texas is in danger of losing its “tuberculosis free” designation from their cattle.

If that happens it will cripple the Texas cattle and dairy industry.

This will also cause a food shortage and will spread to sheep and pigs.

Chinese immigrants are infected with multidrug resistant tuberculosis.

The raid on the biolab means that there are likely more labs spread across the Unites States.

After the Covid pandemic, Americans must assume these biolabs function as a means to create the next pandemic.

The American military is not protecting our borders and our politicians have committed treason.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33xcyb-invasion-alert-chinese-biolab-raided-in-california-deadly-viruses-to-be-rel.html