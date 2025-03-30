Another Step for Ai E-Gov, Your Digital Enslavement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Building our digital prison a little step at a time. No more paper checks by the government. Will banks follow. So, you can not sign over a paper check to someone else. Think about FEDNOW that will track all of your payments. Get rid of the penny. Will cash be next after the next plandemic? The goal is E-gov run by an Ai god.