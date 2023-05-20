CYANIDE Found in Remdesivir: FLUORINE & CYANIDE In Remdesivir Cause DEADLY Organ FAILURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
May 19, 2023
What exactly makes Remdesivir so deadly?
Thomas Baine is here to detail his findings on the chemical composition of deadly Remdesivir.
Cyanide is listed as a component of Remdesivir in the drug’s literature.
Remdesivir was discontinued as part of an Ebola study because the drug was observed to be fatal 53% of time.
Adolf Hilter used Zyklon B in concentration camps to murder Jews.
Zyklon B is also a cyanide based drug.
Donald Rumsfeld was the chairman of Gilead which is the manufacturer of Remdesivir.
National Security Study Memorandum 200 researched the idea that population growth was a threat to United States’ national security.
Remdesivir is a chemical weapon and is playing its part to depopulate the earth by killing many who take it.
The molecule of Redesivir is similar in structure to deadly sarin gas.
We must share this information with as many doctors as we can and get them to stand up and stop using this poisonous drug that is killing their patients.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2orlds-cyanide-found-in-remdesivir-fluorine-and-cyanide-in-remdesivir-cause-deadly.html