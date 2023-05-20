CYANIDE Found in Remdesivir: FLUORINE & CYANIDE In Remdesivir Cause DEADLY Organ FAILURE

Stew Peters Show





May 19, 2023





What exactly makes Remdesivir so deadly?

Thomas Baine is here to detail his findings on the chemical composition of deadly Remdesivir.

Cyanide is listed as a component of Remdesivir in the drug’s literature.

Remdesivir was discontinued as part of an Ebola study because the drug was observed to be fatal 53% of time.

Adolf Hilter used Zyklon B in concentration camps to murder Jews.

Zyklon B is also a cyanide based drug.

Donald Rumsfeld was the chairman of Gilead which is the manufacturer of Remdesivir.

National Security Study Memorandum 200 researched the idea that population growth was a threat to United States’ national security.

Remdesivir is a chemical weapon and is playing its part to depopulate the earth by killing many who take it.

The molecule of Redesivir is similar in structure to deadly sarin gas.

We must share this information with as many doctors as we can and get them to stand up and stop using this poisonous drug that is killing their patients.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2orlds-cyanide-found-in-remdesivir-fluorine-and-cyanide-in-remdesivir-cause-deadly.html