Jesus & the Power of Unity Prayer Dream 9-12-23 @ 9:30am

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream in which my lovely Jesus is passionately explaining his body needs to come together in unity.
Romans 12:5 So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members one of another.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Prayer Email:
[email protected]
Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271